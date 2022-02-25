GALVESTON — Troy Stewart Smith, affectionately known as Badlands, passed away on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 in Galveston, TX living near his beloved father, John Smith and step-mother, Martha Smith. He retired from his 30-year career in the electronics industry and started a Fishing Charter business with his lovely wife, Simone, their three-year-old daughter, Heidi, and his son, Dakota.
Troy completed his Bachelor's degree at the University of North Texas and while there served in a leadership role of the Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity where he made life-long friends. Upon graduating he quickly followed in his father's footsteps and became a legendary selling machine in the electronics industry.
His childhood was spent roaming the neighborhoods in Arlington as a rough and tumble boy keeping his mom, Marguerite, on her toes. Troy loved many things but his family was the most near and dear to his heart - he lived big but loved big. His two brothers, Dr. Scott Smith and Dr. Blake Smith, their wives, and children shared lots of memories in the beautiful woods of Gainesville, TX and the beaches of Watercolor, FL. He wholeheartedly loved Jesus and attended Fellowship Church while living in the Dallas area. Troy will be monumentally missed and remain immensely loved.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 26th with location details to be announced.
