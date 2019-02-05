Sgt. Leon Darrell "Raccoon" Ford

Leon received his Angel wings on Sunday January 27th, 2019. Leon was born on October 26th,1957 in Galveston, TX to the late Rev. Dr. Henry Lee Ford Sr. & Pastor Joyce M. Ford.
Leon was a 1977 graduate of La Marque High School, after completing high school, Leon enlisted in the Air Force where he stayed a couple of years. Then he decided to join the Marines Corp, where he received several awards for leadership and counseling. He traveled to various places, but his favorites were Egypt and Okanawa Japan, Leon was a Master Carpenter and could fix whatever he put his hands on. Leon was baptized at an early age at the Christian Fellowship Baptist Church in Dickinson, Texas under the leadership of his late father The Rev. Dr. Henry L. Ford Sr.
On Sunday January 20th, 2019 he joined the Greater Saint Paul Missionary Baptist Church in La Marque TX under the leadership of his Mother Pastor Joyce M. Ford.
Leon was preceded in death by his Sister Charlene Joyce Ford, his Father Rev. Dr. Henry L. Ford Sr., his Brother Henry Lee "Fatcat "Ford Jr.
Leon leaves to cherish his memories, his mother Pastor Joyce M. Ford, son Leonard Darrell Ford, grandson Legend Darrell Ford. Siblings Frances Jean Ford, Myritha Joyce Ford-Cleveland (Chad), nephews Damien Lee Cleveland & Devron Daquon Cleveland. A large number of Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, & Friends.
A public viewing will be conducted on Thursday, February 7, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until 10:55 a.m. A funeral service will follow on Thursday, February 7, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. The location will be St. Mary United Methodist Church, located at 6731 Scott Street in Houston, Texas 77021. And he shall rest at Houston National Cemetery.
