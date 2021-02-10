Adam E Miller

LA MARQUE — Adam Eliahu Miller was born April 5, 1984 in Chalon, Panama and died January 21, 2021 in La Marque, Texas.
Adam moved to Texas City, Texas March 21, 1991 to live with his uncle and aunt, Bill and Jana Price.
Adam attended Texas City schools and moved to La Marque in the early-2000s to be a companion and helper to Emma Jean Earles, where he resided until his death.
Adam was a big man with an even bigger heart. Everyone who knew him knew that he was always willing to help.
Adam was preceded in death by his father, David Miller and his nephew and best friend, Tyler Price.
He will be missed.
A public visitation will be held Saturday, February 13, 2021 from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the chapel of Bay Area Funeral Directors located at 5410 FM 1765 (facing Highway 3) in Texas City, Texas 77591. All memorials may be sent to the funeral home. 409-933-4300. www.bayareafuneraldirectors.com.
