HOUSTON — Dr. Charles Wayne Gillespie passed away peacefully on the afternoon of April 3, 2020 at the age of 52 in Houston, Texas. To his family and friends, he was known as Wayne.
Wayne was born on November 28, 1967 in Texas City, Texas as the only child to Charles Reagan Gillespie and Rosalia Thersia Gillespie. Wayne is survived by his beloved wife, Stacy Bernarduci Gillespie, and his father, Charles Reagan Gillespie. Wayne’s mother, Rosie, preceded him in death on February 12, 2016. Wayne is also survived by his stepdaughter, Jessica Donia, and grandchildren, Kayla, Hannah and Sophia.
Diagnosed with Muscular Dystrophy at an early age, Wayne never let his physical challenges deter his desire to succeed and in doing so, accomplished more with sheer mind power than most individuals would even attempt. At the age of 12, Wayne became the youngest Eagle Scout in his troop’s history and received written congratulations from Muscular Dystrophy National Chairman, Jerry Lewis.
In 1986 Wayne graduated from Texas City High School Valedictorian of his class. He then moved his studies to Trinity University in San Antonio, graduating in 1990 Magna Cum Laude. His educational journey then led him to Texas A&M in College Station where he graduated with a PhD in computer science. In 2008 Wayne went to work for NASA in Clear Lake as a Senior Software Architect. He left a legacy of outstanding software applications that will be used for years to come.
In addition to his many academic achievements, Wayne was also a gifted artist, avid collector, and fierce opponent in card, board and video games. His wit and humor were legendary and his spirit inspirational.
He was a cherished husband, son, father and grandpa. A good, honest person and a great friend who was loved, admired and greatly respected. Wayne fought to the end and will never be forgotten by all those that loved him.
Weep not for me as I married the love of my life and will now spend eternity with my mother.
A visitation will be held 1:30 — 2:00 p.m., Friday, June 17, 2022 with a celebration of life starting at 2:00 p.m., at Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City. A reception will follow service.
