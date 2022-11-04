Linda Schwartz Rosen

HOUSTON, TX — Linda Schwartz Rosen was born in Childress, Texas on July 1, 1944 to new parents Adolph and Estelle Schwartz. She passed away on November 2, 2022 peacefully at home in Houston—and spent every day in between loving her beloved family and staying the curious soul she had always been. She will be missed desperately.

She grew up on Galveston Island where she attended Ball High School before going off to the University of Texas at Austin to study Fashion Merchandising, among other subjects. It was around that time she met Lewis Rosen, who she married in 1965 at the age of 21. The couple moved to Galveston and had three children before later divorcing, whereupon she moved to Houston.

