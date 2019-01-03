George H. McCoy, 91, of Marble Falls, Texas, formerly a longtime resident of Texas City, Texas, passed away December 25, 2018 at his residence.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 5, 2019 at Emken-Linton Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Hayes-Grace Memorial Park. Visitation will be at 10:00 a.m. Saturday January 5, 2019 at the funeral home.
George was born November 30, 1927 in Biloxi, Mississippi. He was a member of the Pipefitters local #211. He proudly served in the U.S. Marines during the Korean War and WWII, he was a Sgt. Drill Instructor and in the Honor Guard in Washington D.C. He also was a longtime jeweler in Texas City. He was a proud serviceman who was a true patriot. He was also a police officer in La Marque, Texas.
He was preceded in death by his wife Mary McCoy and daughter Sandra Kay.
Survivors include his son Steve McCoy and many friends.
