Theresa Marie Longmire

LEAGUE CITY — Theresa was born on July 10, 1930, the eldest daughter of Pauline and Samuel Nychko in Paterson, New Jersey and passed away peacefully in her sleep on Thanksgiving morning, November 26, 2020.
Theresa, affectionately known as Terry, graduated from St. John’s Cathedral High School and attended Rutgers University prior to her enlistment in the United States Marine Corps. Rising to the rank of Sergeant, she met her husband, Warren T. Longmire, Jr., in San Diego, California upon his return from Korea. Married almost sixty-seven years they raised six children, Stephen, Marian, Thomas, James, Lisa, and Richard. They have three grandchildren — Patrick Longmire and wife Ariel, Sean Osborne and wife Isabel, and Shannon Osborne, and one great-granddaughter, Charlotte Longmire. Terry was an avid reader, loved history, art and was devoted to her Catholic faith serving many years at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Hitchcock, Texas.
Theresa is preceded in death by her parents and sister, and sons, Thomas and Richard.
A Mass of the Resurrection will be 10:00 a.m. Monday, November 30, 2020, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Reverend David Harris, Celebrant. Interment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park, under the direction of Hayes Funeral Home. A rosary will precede the Mass, beginning at 9:30 a.m. by Mr. Don LeCompte.
In lieu of flowers memorials in the form of donations may be made in Theresa’s name to Women’s Memorial in Washington, DC, 200 North Glebe Road, Suite 400, Arlington, Virginia 22203 (www.womensmemorial.org), Resource & Crisis Center of Galveston County, Post Office Box 3339, Galveston, Texas 77552 (www.rccgc.org), Salvation Army, 4801 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, Texas City, Texas 77591 (www.salvationarmytexas.org/galvestoncounty) or any charity of your choice. www.hayesfuneralhome.com
