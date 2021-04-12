ELKHART — Phillip Leo Westbrook, age 75, of Elkhart, was called home on Thursday, the 8th day of April 2021. He was born in El Dorado, Arkansas on the 3rd day of September 1945 to parents Bobby Leo Westbrook and Mildred Cammack Westbrook.
Mr. Westbrook served in the United States Marine Corps. during the Vietnam War and retired from Marathon Oil Company after a long career. Mr. Westbrook was a wonderful, loving father and grandfather. His face would light up as soon as his grandkids entered the room. He enjoyed collecting baseball cards and model cars. He also enjoyed restoring hot rods to sell. In his spare time, Mr. Westbrook found pleasure in watching the Astros play ball.
He is preceded in death by his parents Bobby Westbrook, Lloyd and Mildred Bell.
Mr. Westbrook leaves behind his son, Jason Westbrook and wife Amanda of Elkhart, Texas; sisters, Pat Vornkahl of Sealy, Texas and Martha Jo Lacy of Frisco, Texas; and grandchildren, Dakoda, Brady, and Caralina. He also leaves behind numerous other family and friends.
Friends were cordially invited to a visitation with the family from five o’clock until seven o’clock in the evening on Sunday, the 11th day of April 2021 at Rhone Funeral Home.
Funeral services to celebrate Mr. Westbrooks’s life were conducted at ten o’clock in the morning on Monday, the 12th day of April 2021 in the Rhone Memorial Chapel. Bro. Dustin Holcomb and Bro. Matthew Timmons officiated. Interment followed in Crawford Cemetery.
Those honored to serve as pallbearers were Dakoda Westbrook, Brady Westbrook, Dustin Holcomb, Wesley Holcomb, Clayton Lacy, Jr., and Scott Lacy.
Funeral services for Phillip Leo Westbrook are in care of Rhone Funeral Home, 3900 S. State Highway 19, Palestine, Texas. To leave online condolences visit www.rhonefuneralhome.com.
