Pending services for Tuesday, August 30, 2022 Aug 29, 2022 49 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Debra BrooksTEXAS CITY — Debra Marie Brooks, age 71, passed away on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. Service arrangements are entrusted to Bay Area Funeral Directors. 409-933-4300Robert ThornGALVESTON — Robert Thorn, age 90, passed away on Sunday, August 28, 2022. Service arrangements are entrusted to Crowder Funeral Home - La Marque. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Robert Thorn Arrangement Debra Marie Brooks Crowder Funeral Director Pass Away Funeral Home × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesBen Raimer resigns from UTMB presidency, UT system saysJealousy led to La Marque homicide, attorneys argueGalveston shootout leaves one dead, one in critical conditionUT System fights open record request on Raimer's ousterBody found outside Texas City auto shopGalveston task force makes 25 DWI arrests in 3 daysGuest commentary: We'll all sink together when Galveston bubble burstsLa Marque murder defendant testifies he was forced to shoot friend 8 timesGalveston man, three teens arrested in shootingGuest commentary: Commercial anglers sounding alarm about snapper stocks CollectionsThousands of Bike Enthusiasts Gather for Island Ride Out and Bike ExpoGalveston firefighters, shelter animals team up for annual calendarSand-crafters hit the beach for annual competitionWhen the cows came homeVintage warbirds line the tarmac at first Moody Gardens Air, Car & Boat Show in GalvestonFall Sports Preview CommentedRaid on Trump's house was the last straw for me (255) New climate bill is a good step, but is it too late? (85) I'll support Beto against the 'gun gluttons' (69) Operation Lone Star needs a deeper look (62) On monkeypox and everything else, just state the facts (62) Ferry landing security checks are stupid (57) Guest commentary: GOP is using a odd definition of 'freedom' (44) Renewables rise: Surge in wind and solar energies helps keep the AC on in Texas (42) O'Rourke's 'Drive for Texas' makes stop in Galveston (42) Why are our competitors exempt from Paris Agreement? (38)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.