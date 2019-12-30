Honeycutt
Funeral services for Norma Honeycutt will be held today at 10 a.m. St. Mary of the Miraculous Medal Catholic Church in Texas City under the direction of Emken-Linton Funeral Home. Interment will immediately follow at Bethany Cemetery in Deer Park.
Minix
Funeral services for Dorothy Minix will be held today at Shiloh A.M.E. Church under the direction of Wynn Funeral Home. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. with services to follow at 11 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.