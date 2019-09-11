William Douglas Knight, 74, was born in Coronado, California on July 24, 1945. He passed away at his home in Dickinson, Texas on Monday, September 9, 2019.
His is preceded in death by parents, Eloures and Irene Knight; brother, Dennis Knight, and son, Trenton Douglas Knight.
He is survived by his loving wife, Kimberly Aldrich Knight.
Pallbearers will be Rod Rodriguez, Joe Warner, Richard Cheatham, Shawn Jones, Allen and Brian Shaffer.
Visitation will be from 9-10:00 a.m. with 10:00 a.m. Funeral Services on Friday, September 13, 2019 at Carnes Funeral Home in Texas City, Texas. Burial will follow at Galveston Memorial Cemetery in Hitchcock, Texas. The Chaplin conducting services will be Rev. Dr. Richard Kleiman.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude’s Hospital for Children, Wounded Warriors, and the American Bible Society in Doug’s name.
