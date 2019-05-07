Samuel Anderson Dodson, 47, of League City, TX died peacefully on Friday, May 3, 2019 at his home under the loving care of his wife Annie. He was born on February 19, 1972 in Houston, TX to Liz and Treetop.
Sam was a senior Paramedic with the City of League City for the last 13 years. Prior to that he was a Flight Medic with Memorial Hermann Life Flight in Houston. He also worked for Elite Care ER in League City as a Paramedic. Sam began his career in Emergency Services at the young age of 17 when he joined the Dickinson Volunteer Fire Department. Shortly thereafter he received his Emergency Care Attendant Certification from the College of the Mainland. In 1991 he graduated from the Fire Academy and obtained his EMT Basic Certification. Moving forward Sam obtained his EMT Intermediate in 1993 and his Paramedic in 1997. During Sam’s time in EMS he has worked many years in running 911 calls throughout the Galveston/Harris County area.
He dedicated his life to providing medical care to the sick and injured for 30 years. He loved what he did and had a passion for helping people.
Sam is preceded in death by his grandparents and brother, Shane. He had a very special and loving relationship with his grandmother, Bessie. He is survived by his wife, Annie and their daughter, Charlotte; his son, Manuel; father, George Spencer (Treetop) and his wife Joy; mother, Elizabeth and her husband Keith
Sam’s Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the League City Civic Center, 400 Walker St, League City, TX 77573. A very special thank you is extended to LCEMS for their dedication to tending to Sam and Annie during this difficult time. They were available 24/7 for helping in every way possible. In lieu of flowers donations to the League City EMS or to the Samuel Dodson’s Army Go Fund Me account would be greatly appreciated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.