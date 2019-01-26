Fred Richard Bogott, 85, of Bacliff, Texas passed away January 22, 2019, in Webster, following the passing of his beloved wife Glenda Bogott on January 20, 2019. Fred was born April 24, 1933, to Fred and Celia Bogott in Mount Pleasant, Texas. He proudly served his country in the army. Following his service, he received his master’s degree in science and taught for over forty years for the Dickinson I.S.D. He and his wife Glenda enjoyed traveling the world. Fred will be remembered as a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great grand-father, and teacher.
Fred was preceded in death by his wife Glenda Thomas Bogott, son Lyle Bogott, brother Daniel Carroll Bogott, sisters Katherine McGarth and Jeanette Kopphammer, brothers-in-law Clint Kyger, Ned McGrath, Lyle Partridge, and Wendell Kopphammer, and sister-in-law Jean Bogott.
Left behind to cherish his memory are his daughters Amy Bogott Johnson and husband Mark, and Dana Segura; sons Timothy Bogott and wife Tisbe, Christopher Bogott, and Fred Steven “Ted” Bogott; sisters, Leah Faye Kyger and Beverly Partridge; brother Lyle C. Bogott, and sister-in-law Shirley Bogott; grandchildren Victoria, Judith, Brandon, Cameron, Stephanie, Timothy, Alexandra, Tyme, Sofia, Lucas, Pyper, and C. W.; great-grandchildren Elijah, and Emiyah.
Visitation for Fred and Glenda Bogott will be held 5:00 – 7:00 pm, Friday, February 1, 2019, at Crowder Funeral Home, Dickinson, Texas with funeral service 12:00 pm, Saturday, February 2, 2019, at Bay Harbour United Methodist Church, 3459 Deke Slayton Highway FM 518 E, League City, TX 77573
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.