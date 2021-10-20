LA MARQUE — Our beloved mother, grandmother, aunt and cousin, Opal Wynne Glover passed from labor to reward on October 14, 2021. On June 25, 1940, in Crockett, Texas, God blessed John F. and Opal Cooper Wynne with the birth of their beautiful daughter. She was a retired educator with La Marque Independent School District. She was a faithful member of Rising Star Missionary Baptist Church and a community servant. Her unconditional love for her family and friends will greatly be missed.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband James Glover, II; sisters, Fannie Blow and Callee Lawson; companion, Thomas Lockett; and nephew, Ronald Blow.
Opal leaves to cherish her life memories, son, James (Sharina) Glover; grandchildren, James,Kendall, Kennedi and Kacey Glover; nephews, Reginald (Nicole) and Kenneth (Christine) Blow; Niece, Johnnie Margaret (Anthony) Obi; and a host of great nephews, cousins, and friends.
There will be a public visitation held on Friday, October 22, 2021 at 9am with a church service to begin at 11am. Services will be held at Rising Star Baptist Church located at 302 N Oak Street. Texas City, Texas 77591. Burial to follow at Rising Star Memorial Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Bay Area Funeral Directors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.