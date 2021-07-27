RICHMOND — Albert James Lee was born February 25, 1953 in Galveston, Texas to Claudius Lee and Dorothy Lee.
Albert attended LaMarque Independent school district and served a short stint in the United States Army.
Albert worked for the Victorian Hotel in Galveston, Tx for years in their Food & Beverage department.
He is survived by daughters Nina Lee Mitchell(Letrell), Angela Johnson(Leonce), Aretha Lee. Grandchildren Cameron, Nia, & Major Mitchell, Anthony White, Alysia Morris, & Major Jordan. Brothers, Robert Wright(Lucille), Abe Lee(Gloria), Willie Lee. He is preceded in death by Father Claudius Lee , Mother Dorothy Lee, Sister Equilla Lee, Brother Claudius "Brother" Lee Jr. and Nephew Jacques Lee.
Funeral Services will be held Friday July 30,2021 at 11:00 AM at Bay Area Funeral Home 5410 FM 1765, Texas City, TX 77591 with interment at Rising Star Cemetery. Viewing will be held from 9:00 am-11:00 am
