Sarah “Kay” Howard, age 96, passed away peacefully at home on April 3, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of 72 years, Pete Howard, and granddaughter Sarah Bailey, and two great grandchildren.
Born in Stapp, Oklahoma, Kay was the daughter of Alonzo and Lillie Oldham. She graduated from Hull High School and attended Beauty school in Galveston Texas. However, WWII interrupted those plans and Kay enlisted in the Woman’s Army Corps (WAC) where she served in the South Pacific, specifically in Layte with a medical unit. Kay received numerous medals for serving her nation, including a Good Conduct Medal , an Asiatic-Pacific Campaign Medal with Battle Star and Phillipene Campaign Medal with Battle Star.
After the war, Kay returned to Galveston Tx. and was employed at Zilla’s Beauty Shop and Lucille’s Beauty Shop. Later in life she ran a beauty shop in her home and worked for K-Mart in Galveston where she retired.
She was a member of the Baptist Church in Texas City as well as the Rebekah’s, Independent Order of Odd Fellows and the V.F.W. in La Marque. She will be remembered for her kindness and lifelong dedication to her husband, children, grandchildren and extended family members.
She is survived by her children Linda Webster (Bob), Patti Zimmerman (Frank), Byron Howard (Rosie), and Becky Bailey (Renae). She has 13 grandchildren, 20 great -grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. She donated her body to UT Health Science Center in Houston.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Assoc. or charity of your choice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.