Barbara Ann Colbert was born on October 3, 1943 in Karnack, Texas to the late Henderson Hygh, Sr. and Etwill “Red” Woods. She passed away on October 2, 2020 in her home in Fairbanks, Alaska. Barbara graduated from Karnack High School and attended Jarvis Christian College then later moved to Los Angeles, California. During her time in California she met the young Bennie D. Colbert, Sr., and they fell in love and married on November 15, 1966 and had three beautiful children. Barbara received a B.S. in Early Childhood Development and a Masters in Special Education.
During the early 80’s, Barbara and her family moved to Fairbanks, Alaska. She became involved in the Fairbanks Foster Care System and became a foster parent. Because of her love for children she adopted twelve foster children. Her ability to work with special need children and children with behavioral issues her business grew as the owner Fairbanks Early Learners Childhood Development Center.
Barbara was loved by everyone, she was easy to talk to and had a caring heart. Her compassion for humanity and selflessness, made her known as “community mother”, and everyone was always welcome in her home.
Barbara leaves behind to cherish her memory a loving and devoted husband, Bennie D. Colbert, Sr., daughters, Latissue’ Colbert, Shawnte Colbert, Sherie Colbert, Erin Colbert, Ashley Colbert, Shannon (Russel) Colbert, Mayzalene Colbert; sons, Bennie D. Colbert, Jr., Andra’ Colbert, Omar (Thomas) Colbert, Carlos Colbert, Shamiko Colbert, Demiko Colbert, Avery Colbert and Chief Colbert; her maternal aunt, Mable Bernice Williams, paternal aunts, Murtis Durham, Gladys Marie Conner, Willie Ruth (Wendell) Pace; grandchildren, Lorraine Knoxson, Jaquelle Oates, Taylor Colbert, Kylee Colbert, Kennedy Colbert, nieces Vernetta Evans, Heather Hygh, and Sara Lewis Clabo and nephew Pete Lewis, two Goddaughters Darcelle Jones, Jenifer Brown and one Godson Darell; best friends, Shirley Montgomery, Val Cofield, Brenda Jones, Stanislaus Butler and Alene Porche and a host of cousins, relatives, friends and classmates.
There will be a public visitation held on Friday, October 16, 2020 from 3pm to 4pm.
Guests are invited to share in a Celebration of Life Visitation from 1-2:00 p.m., with Funeral Services starting at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Carnes Funeral Home, 3100 Gulf Freeway, TX 77591.
