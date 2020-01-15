Mario Luis Gariby

Mario, whom also went by "Paw Paw" and "Honey", passed away, at the age of 64, on Thursday, January 9, 2020, after a valiant battle with cancer. He died peacefully within his home in Galveston, Texas.
Mario was born on July 25, 1955 in Galveston, Texas to Everado and Mary Gariby. After becoming a Ball High School Graduate in 1973, Mario enlisted in The United States Army where he spent most of his enlistment stationed in Germany until he was honorably discharged in 1977. He was a dedicated employee of Comcast for 35 years.
After learning of his illness in 2015, Mario's bravery continued and he enrolled into Galveston College. In May 2016, Mario received a degree in HVAC Technology and a place on the Dean's List for his perfect GPA.
Mario was an avid bowler and a member of the Galveston Island Treasure Club where he found enjoyment in metal detecting along beaches to uncover numerous findings of his very own.
He loved his son Reuben, whom he called "Rascal", and was proud to be his father. He also had a Chihuahua companion "Danny" and Cat “Alexander”, whom he was very fond of and spent his ending days with.
"Honey" will be forever remembered by his wife and best friend, Sherrel A. Hart; son, Reuben Gariby and Rueben’s brother, Stephen Lazenby; stepdaughter, Kayle S. Crutchfield (David); stepdaughter, Veronica R. Guerra; stepson, Charles M. Crutchfield (Lillian). "Paw Paw" will also be forever remembered by his grandchildren, Alijah Jobe, Nikko and Jayson Rodriguez; Fabian Jr., Dylan, and Nicole Guerra; Christopher, Maddison, Johanna, Matthew, Brantley, and Bryleigh Crutchfield; sister, Olivia Stegemann; brothers, Francisco Valle (Thelma), Leonardo Valle (Neli), George Gariby, and Reuben Gariby (Irene). Mario also had numerous nieces and nephews that cherished him.
Mario is predeceased by his parents, Everado and Mary Gariby; sisters, Guadalupe Coleman and Carol Sandoval; and son in law, Fabian Guerra.
Mario expressed that he did not desire a memorial service. However, he asked that everyone remember him and celebrate his life in their own way with family and friends.
Our family would like to express our appreciation to the staff at Hospice Care Team Inc. Especially Mario's nurse, Betty, for the continued care provided during Mario's illness. Also, to Tina Markevich, with Carnes Funeral Home in Texas City, Texas. Our family endured the death of Fabian Guerra (son in law of Mario and Sherrel and husband of Sherrel’s oldest daughter) on December 9th, 2019. Tina delicately guided us through both of these heart breaks.
The love, warmth, and kindness that Mario filled our hearts with will never fade.
