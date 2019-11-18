SANTA FE—Mrs. Delores Mae Hall passed from this life Sunday morning, November 17, 2019, in Webster.
Born June 27, 1942 in San Diego, Mrs. Hall had been a resident of Santa Fe for 51 years, previously of San Diego and Joplin, Missouri. Delores enjoyed crocheting, painting, cross stitching, designing cakes and loved butterflies, daisy’s and sunflowers.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Orva Forest and Mary Eva (Newberry) Riddle; husband, Gerald John “Jerry” Hall; grandson, Matthew Cox; brother, Donald Lee Riddle; sisters, Peggy Rossi, Barbara Benigar.
Survivors include her son, Gerald Donald “Jerry” Hall of Santa Fe; daughters, Linda Stroud and husband, Butch of Santa Fe, Tracy Perez and husband, Tony of Nixon, Vickie Cox and husband, Floyd of Frankston, TX; grandchildren, Nathan Cox, Cash Hall, Brad Stroud, Brandee Roy, Dylan Miller, Patty Kamata, Tyler Shelton, Lacy Huddleston, Zac Hall; 16 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 20, 2019, in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, with Pastor Chance Gardner officiating. Interment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Blain Cox, Nathan Cox, Marcus Franco, Cash Hall, Zac Hall, Seth Kamata and Brad Stroud.
Visitation with the family will be from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX (409) 925-3501. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
