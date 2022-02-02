Antonio Tony Funentez, Jr.

TEXAS CITY — Tony was born February 28, 1953, in Port Lavaca, Texas. He was a United Parcel Service Driver in Texas City for 37 years and a member of Teamsters Local 988, an achievement he was very proud of. Although the job was long and demanding it was his customers that always lifted his spirits.
Tony was a devoted husband, father, son, brother, and friend. He grew up in Galveston, Texas with his mother Lupe. Tony had a special relationship with his family in Port Lavaca and spoke fondly of his memories spending summers in the country and enjoying the simple pleasures of life.
Tony was an avid sports fan, a passion that began in his youth as a member of the Boy’s Club of Galveston. He was named Boy of the Year in 1971, and Tony always credited The Boy’s Club for modeling the importance of friendship, teamwork and mentoring. These were principles that became the foundation of his life. He met his wife Sylvia while attending Ball High School. They spent more than 50 years together and recently celebrated their 48th wedding anniversary. Marrying young meant that Tony also became a part of a new family, and he acquired many aunts, uncles, and cousins from Galveston to Austin. Tony was always there to play with cousins, tell jokes, or lend a helping hand. Everyone loved him dearly and his mother-in-law Connie said he was GOD’S greatest gift to her family. Together, Tony and Sylvia, started their own family and had three wonderful children. He adored his children and felt so blessed that he was able to coach them in baseball, soccer, and softball. Tony loved it so much that he would miss lunch so that he wouldn’t miss a game. Vacations and holidays were spent watching, coaching, and cheering on his kids in their sports. Tony coached for many years and often said that the kids taught him more than he taught them.
Tony was constantly on the move, even into retirement. He was an avid golfer, a game he learned from his father-in-law Raymond, and cherished spending extended time on the golf course with friends and family. He was also a master DIY’er! Tony loved learning — about anything and everything — and he was a firm believer in learning to do things yourself. With his partners in crime and You Tube by his side, there wasn’t a car that couldn’t be fixed or a house that couldn’t be renovated.
Perhaps his greatest role, and one that was taken away too soon, was that of grandfather. He cherished every moment he spent with his granddaughter Ellie and leaves a lifetime of love and Rainbow Connections for her to always remember him.
Tony lived his life with joy, gratefulness, and kindness and that is the legacy he leaves his children and granddaughter to carry on his name with honor.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Lupe Juarez of Galveston, Texas; father, Antonio Fuentez, Sr. of Port Lavaca, Texas; sister-in-law Eva Fuentez; niece Sabrina Flores of San Antonio, Texas; father-in-law Raymond Flores Sr.; and dear friends Jim Molina and his daughter, Angie Molina.
We would like to thank Joseph & Lisa, Delia, Jimmy, Sarah, Rick & Pam, Diana & Chacho, Harold & Sandra, Terry & Joe, Donna & Wayne, Richard & Jane, Debra & Russell, Irene & Frank, and RoseAnn & Sal, for all you did during this difficult time.
A Memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, February 5, 2022, at Emken-Linton Funeral Home, 5100 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, Texas City, Texas 77591. Visitation will be an hour prior from 1:00 p.m. — 2:00 p.m.
A live stream of services will be available for friends and family to view from home through Emken-Linton’s Website.
For those in attendance, masks are required due to COVID-19.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Boy’s Club or The Galveston County Food Bank.
