On Thursday, November 7, 2019, Lawrence “Larry” C. Odom, loving husband and father of three children, passed away at the age of 84. He was born January 28, 1935, in Jennings, LA, and moved to Galveston as a young child. Shortly after moving to the island, Larry met the love of his life, Sandy, which then lead to 67 years of building a life together.
His passion was the outdoors, as his favorite times included fishing, boating, hunting, and gardening. In his past time, Larry also loved to read. Larry was known for his quick wit, humor, and vivacious personality.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Esther Frances Prets; brother, Ray Lee Odom; and sister, Pansy Feigle.
Larry is survived by his wife, Sandra Odom; daughters: Marsha Cox and husband, Tim; Laurie Adams and husband, Kirk; and Tracy Farroux and husband, Leon; grandchildren: Trevor Contella, and wife, Hannah, Kali Graham, and husband, David, Paul Cox, Amanda Cox, Trent Adams and Amanda, Michaela Vanderford and husband, Shane, Kelsi Adams and Ben, Aubrey Grimaldos and husband, Julian, Brett Farroux and Shelbi, Logan Farroux and Courtney; great grandchildren: Gabriel Norman, Caelan Norman, Ava Norman, Wyatt Cox, Shelby Cox, Kiley Adams, Kinsleigh Adams, Hanna Grimaldos, Laramie Contella, Magnolia Vanderford, and Braxton Graham; brother, Bobby Odom and wife, Nadine; beloved dog, Malibu; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Larry’s family will receive visitors beginning at 4:00 p.m., Tuesday, November 12, at Malloy & Son Funeral Home. A memorial service will begin at 6:00 p.m.
Larry’s family wishes to extend special thanks to Jackie Picard, Manuel Galindo, and Luisa Hernandez for their help in caring for Larry over the last few years.
To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit Larry’s page at www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com.
