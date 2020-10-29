Marcia May Frey Giglio was born on August 4,1930, in Buffalo, New York, to Severn Michael and Antoinette Langlois Frey. She passed away on Monday, October 26, 2020 after a brief period of illness.
Marcia led a life of service to God, family, and community. Through all of this shined an immense intellectual curiosity, indomitable good humor, and a love for art.
Marcia's father was a chemist and worked for Union Carbide. Her mother was French-Canadian. Marcia was the second of four children. The oldest child was Norma Claire, then Marcia, third Louis James, and the youngest, Frances June. The family would move from New York and go to West Virginia, then Canada, and at last to Galveston, the city which Marcia called home. Her father was chief chemist of the Union Carbide plant in Texas City and was at that plant when it exploded. Marcia said that it was a couple of days before they knew that he was alive.
A product of the Catholic School system, she was graduated from Ursuline Academy of Galveston, an all-girl school, in 1947. Marcia was President of her Senior class and President of the Ursuline Press Club. She was a scholar and athlete in school and was a member of the CLC Honor Society. She was recognized as the Outstanding Ursuline Girl of 1947. Marcia was chosen for being the girl who received the most merit points based on her “Courtesy”, “Loyalty”, and “Courage”. In addition, Marcia was the Salutatorian, or second highest ranking scholar in her class.
After high school graduation, Marcia attended Loyola University of the South in New Orleans and had received a full scholarship to Ursuline College. When Ursuline College closed temporarily in 1948, Marcia decided that she would serve God by becoming a nun.
Marcia joined a group of Ursuline cloistered sisters in Crystal City, Missouri. She was a novice sister for 1-1/2 years. During this time, she was diligently adhering to her vows and waiting for final vows to the sisterhood. However, her health had declined during her time at the cloister. She had lost 30 pounds and was weak. The Mother Superior spoke to her and explained that not everyone was meant to serve God by becoming a cloistered nun. Marcia left the novitiate and returned to Ursuline College.
Marcia was busy at Ursuline College. Her senior year she was elected the Sodality Prefect of the Sodality of the Blessed Virgin Mary. This organization was a religious organization responsible for promoting faith on campus. Marcia was the presiding officer. In addition, she would serve as treasurer of the Student Council and a member of the Ursuline College Chorale. Marcia was selected to appear in the 1952-53 edition of Who's Who Among Students In American Universities and Colleges. She graduated in 1953 with a B.A. in Education.
Marcia would begin her teaching career by teaching first grade in Orleans Parish for the 1953-54 school year.
She would then take a job with the Island School. A rural elementary school which Galvestonians would say was “down” island. Which meant that it was west of 61st street. In 1954, Marcia met her husband, Dr. Francis A. Giglio, on the steps of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Galveston. He was a student at University of Texas Medical Branch. They were married at Sacred Heart on June 25, 1955.
Just after the wedding, Marcia and Frank would be headed to Washington D.C. and, later, Birmingham, Alabama so Frank could complete internships in Obstetrics and Gynecology. During this time, Marcia would help support the family by teaching first grade in Silver Springs, Maryland.
Marcia and Frank's family would grow by two along the way. Joan Marie, born in Beaumont in 1956, and Suzanne, born at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, while Frank was completing his college draft deferral commitment, in 1958. The family would return to Birmingham where Frank taught at the University of Alabama Medical School for a while and, in 1965, would return to Beaumont to begin Frank's OB/GYN practice. They lived with Frank's parents for about a year until the medical practice was established. Marcia would work for three years as a docent at the Beaumont Art Museum, teaching fifth grade students.
Marcia and Frank bought their first home at 2360 Liberty Street in Beaumont and their daughters attended St. Anne's Catholic School. During this time, Marcia never forgot her background in education. Many times she would substitute teach at St. Anne's. In fact, she would spend eight years volunteering her time teaching Movement to Music Classes at St. Anthony Cathedral School. Marcia knew that she was serving God by serving her family and her community.
Always eager to expand her knowledge, Marcia would return to college in the 1970's and she would study art. This would result in 60 earned hours in Studio Art from Lamar University. This would not be her last time to expand her education.
During the 1960's and 70's, Marcia would be very involved in Southeast Texas amateur tennis competition. She would win many trophies for tennis for the next twenty years, many of them first place. Marcia would also take up golf during the 70's and would hit the coveted hole-in-one shot on a par-3 at Terrell Park. She would serve as the Vice President of the Toastmistresses group
During the 1980's, Marcia would become a grandmother and would start another phase of her life. During this time she would keep her grandchildren and would structure their playtime so they would participate in a fun activity which would teach them about art, music, and dance. The grandchildren called her “Nonnie” and many times you would see Marcia, a very good pianist, playing while the kids would dance or move or the kids would bring home an art project from “Nonnie's”. Little did anyone guess that these fun times would result in Marcia returning to college in the mid 1990's to once again enhance her education.
Marcia felt that the Movement to Music course she taught at St. Anthony would be the basis for a graduate education. She noticed that the structured playtime with her grandchildren seemed to greatly reinforce learning. She also noticed that when you coupled information with movement it was much more readily learned. This caused her to return to Lamar University in 1995. Marcia was seeking her graduate degree in elementary education. She would write her graduate thesis on how movement, through dance and physical activity, enhanced lessons for children. It was titled “A Comparison in Perceptual Motor Performance in Early Childhood of a Motor/Music Program with a Motor/Beat Program”. On May 16, 1998, Marcia would receive her Masters Degree in Elementary Education with Honors (Summa Cum Laude).
During this same time, Marcia would approach the pastor at St. Anthony's Cathedral and propose that the cathedral should host a St. Michael's Mass to honor area law enforcement. She would shepherd this mass for many years in the late 90's and the early 2000's.
As much as Marcia did in her community, It pales in comparison to the things that she did for her family. Marcia decided many years ago that her way to serve God was to serve her family. Whether it was her full support of husband Frank and her daughters or her sincere involvement and pride in her grandchildren. She knew that the family was the key unit in the Kingdom of God.
She realized that the way to keep the family together was to offer a place for that togetherness. For over 20 years, Marcia and Frank hosted family members and close friends almost every Friday night at their house. It started as soon as people got off from work and usually ran until 10 or 11 o'clock. Everything was discussed and many times times the conversation turned to faith and God's Grace. It became known as Martini Night because of the adult libation concocted by Frank and it was a real family tradition. Outsiders who were aware of Martini Night coveted an invitation.
It was during these gatherings where Marcia's gift of listening became so apparent. Very quiet and attentive, she would be fully engaged. As if she were following a tennis match. Then she would interject. Often questioning. Many times supportive. Never frivolous. Most times her addition was the perfect response which caused the conversation to come into sharp focus. It is no wonder that Frank sought her counsel in almost all matters. Frank would say, “I can outshout your mother. But I make damn sure I listen to her.”
It was at Martini Night that Marcia inaugurated the “Grandchild of the Month” award and wouldn't you know that every grandchild was featured as a monthly winner. It was funny and a great example of “Nonnie's” gracious love for her grandchildren and a gentle humor that was in evidence whenever Marcia was around. She was never heard talking against anyone or being critical of anyone. She was always willing to give people the benefit of the doubt.
Marcia traveled extensively with Frank and, on a few occasions, with friends who liked to hike and white water raft. Avid travelers and birders, Marcia and Frank traveled all over the world. One time a relative asked Marcia where were all her diamonds and she showed her rather plain wedding ring. When the relation was not very impressed, Marcia said, “If we have any extra money available at our house I would rather spend it on an experience than diamonds or gold. You can steal a diamond but you can't take my experiences.”
Marcia always found the “silver lining” in every cloud. She suffered, like so many, with dementia at the end of her life. A few years back, she fell and split her lip, knocking out a tooth. About three weeks later, a friend, Gene Hoiby told her that her lip was healing nicely after the fall. She said, "What fall?". After the family explained, again, to her what happened, she said," Isn't it wonderful that I don't remember that."
Many things can be said about Marcia. That she was a great student. She was a great intellect. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She was a devout follower of God. All of this would be true.
But, perhaps, the greatest living testament to a life built around service to God, family, and community was that bestowed by her daughters. Both Joan and Suzanne chose to be married on June 25th in honor of Marcia and Frank's wedding day.
Marcia May Frey Giglio was preceded in death by her parents Severn Michael and Antoinette Langlois Frey, husband Dr. Francis A. (Frank) Giglio, and sisters Frances June and Norma Claire Frey.
Marcia is survived by brother, Louis Frey and wife, Connie, of Houston, daughter Joan Marie Giglio Kirkpatrick and husband, Michael, of Beaumont and daughter Suzanne Giglio Peiler and husband, Christopher, of Beaumont, Grandchildren Stephen Baird and wife, Nicole, of Austin, Michael Peiler of Denver, Colorado, Helen Peiler of Beaumont, Andrew Peiler of Crystal Beach, and Travis Kirkpatrick and wife, Kathleen, of Austin, Texas.
A gathering of Mrs. Giglio's family and friends will be from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., with a Christian Vigil at 6:00 p.m., Friday, October 30, 2020, at Broussard's, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, October 31, 2020, at St. Anthony Cathedral Basilica, 700 Jefferson Street, Beaumont, with her interment to follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Beaumont.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Anthony Cathedral Basilica School, 850 Forsythe Street, Beaumont, TX 77701 will be greatly appreciated, donations to the school may also made online at https://sacbstx.org/online-giving or to Monsignor Kelly Catholic High School-Advancement Office, 5950 Kelly Drive, Beaumont, Texas 77707.
Please observe social distancing guidelines. By attending any public event you are acknowledging the risk of exposure to the Coronavirus. Please follow the guidelines provided by the Centers for Disease Control: cdc.gov.
Complete and updated information may be made to: broussards1889.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.