Aida Josefina Altamirano
GALVESTON—Aida Josefina Altamirano 84 of Galveston passed away Friday July 20, 2018 at her residence in Galveston. Funeral arrangements are pending at www.CarnesBrothers.com
Rick Allen Barros
GALVESTON—Rick Allen Barros 63 of Houston passed away Thursday July 19, 2018 at The Lakes in Texas City. Funeral arrangements are pending at www.CarnesBrothers.com
Rheta Cox
SANTA FE—Mrs. Rheta Cox, 66, passed from this life Friday, July 20, 2018, in Houston. Funeral services are pending with Hayes Funeral Home (409) 925-3501.
Thomas Purvis
GALVESTON—Thomas Purvis 60 of Galveston passed away Friday June 29, 2018 at his residence in Galveston. Funeral arrangements are pending at www.CarnesBrothers.com
Gary Lynn Mansfield
GALVESTON—Gary Lynn Mansfield 51 of Dickinson passed away Friday June 29, 2018 at Mainland Medical Center in Texas City. Funeral arrangements are pending at www.CarnesBrothers.com
Betty Rae Mosley Thomas
Betty Rae Mosley Thomas 83, passed away July 20, 2018 at Utmb surrounded by her loving family. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of Wynn Funeral Home.
