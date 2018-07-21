Aida Josefina Altamirano

GALVESTON—Aida Josefina Altamirano 84 of Galveston passed away Friday July 20, 2018 at her residence in Galveston. Funeral arrangements are pending at www.CarnesBrothers.com

Rick Allen Barros

GALVESTON—Rick Allen Barros 63 of Houston passed away Thursday July 19, 2018 at The Lakes in Texas City. Funeral arrangements are pending at www.CarnesBrothers.com

Rheta Cox

SANTA FE—Mrs. Rheta Cox, 66, passed from this life Friday, July 20, 2018, in Houston. Funeral services are pending with Hayes Funeral Home (409) 925-3501.

Thomas Purvis

GALVESTON—Thomas Purvis 60 of Galveston passed away Friday June 29, 2018 at his residence in Galveston. Funeral arrangements are pending at www.CarnesBrothers.com

Gary Lynn Mansfield

GALVESTON—Gary Lynn Mansfield 51 of Dickinson passed away Friday June 29, 2018 at Mainland Medical Center in Texas City. Funeral arrangements are pending at www.CarnesBrothers.com

Betty Rae Mosley Thomas

Betty Rae Mosley Thomas 83, passed away July 20, 2018 at Utmb surrounded by her loving family. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of Wynn Funeral Home.

