The family of Anthony A. Williams invite you to join them as they celebrate their beloved father, and brother. Services will be held Saturday, August 11, 2018, at the Historic Avenue L Baptist Church, with visitation beginning at 12:00 PM followed by service at 1:00 PM with Rev Dana Williams officiating and Jarrett Williams eulogist.
He is survived by his children, Trezlyn and Antarius Williams, two sisters,four brothers, host of nieces, nephews, other relative and friends.
See his full obit and send condolences at www.fieldsjohnson.com
