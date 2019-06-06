She was born to Vara and Willie Holmes, Jr. on August 3, 1953 in Galveston. She was a homemaker.
Preceded in death by her parents, Vara R. and Willie Holmes; and grandparents, Lavenia and Willie Holmes, Sr., Mary and Lloyd Johnson, and Bassette Rodgers.
She is survived by her son, Willie L. Holmes (Nicole); sisters, Marrinette Woods, Billie Joyce Goodwin; brothers, Willie Holmes (Diane), Clarence Holmes (Mable); grandson, Willie Holmes; caring niece, Phyllis Woods; nephews, Christopher Hunter, Chaz Goodwin, Timothy Goodwin; great-niece, Jaida Woods; great nephew; and a host of family and friends.
Services will be held at Live Oak Baptist Church, 1020 32nd St, Galveston, TX 77550 on Monday, June 10, 2019. The viewing will begin at 10 a.m. with the service to follow at 11 a.m.
