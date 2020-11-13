TEXAS CITY — Kenneth Tenhet, 75 of Texas City passed away on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. He was born February 8, 1945 to Frank and Agnes Tenhet in Helena, Arkansas.
Kenneth was a lifelong resident of Texas City. He was a member of the Texas City Lions Club, Masonic lodge #1118, and El Mina Shrine Temple. He worked as a Machinist for 33 years at DuPont and retired in 2001.
He is preceded in death by his parents, a brother and a sister, daughter Laura Cremeen, son Richard Dean Tenhet and great grandson Nathan Harmon. Kenneth is survived by his wife of 59 years, Linda Sue Tenhet, daughters: Donna Hultquist and husband Terry and Tracy Culbreth, brothers: Wayne Tenhet and Steven Carey and wife Anne, fourteen grandchildren: Tiffany Price, Desiree Stark, Amanda Searan, Richard Searan, Kandis Dennis, Sonny Boatman, Noah Hultquist, Tabitha Pope, Christopher Culbreth, Joshua Johnson, Kirsten Discua, Haley Harmon, Courtney Luedtke and Zachary Culbreth and his twenty six great-grandchildren.
A Memorial Service will be at 12:00Noon on Friday, November 20, 2020 at the James Crowder Funeral Home La Marque with David Watson officiating.
