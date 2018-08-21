William (Bill) Virgil Marshall of Webster, TX died on August 19, 2018 at Clear Lake Regional Hospital. Bill was born on October 21, 1923 in El Dorado, Kansas.
He was predeceased by his parents Virgil Marshall and Sarah Blanche Stevenson.
Bill was married to Doris Ione Scholl June 19, 1948 in Houston. Bill completed a BS in Chemical Engineering at Rice Institute and worked as a Chemical Engineer then as a real estate broker and consultant. Bill served in the Navy during WWII and has served his community by always being ready to help those in need.
Survivors include his spouse Doris, his children, Milton (Marty), Karl (Judy), and Tim (Jane), his grandchildren, Michael, Marilyn, Austin, Blake, Travis, Sarah, and Melissa, his great-grandchildren Sagan, Aurora, Boaz, Eitan, and Riley, his sister Marilyn Dabner and his brother Wayne Marshall.
Bill was predeceased by son Nicholas.
A Memorial Service will be held at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 18220 Upper Bay Road, Houston, TX 77058 at 11:00 A.M. on August 24, 2018 with a reception following.
Flowers are welcome or in lieu of flowers please make donations to Gloria Dei Lutheran Church.
Bill was devoted to his family, his community, and his country. He set an example to all of us what it means to love family and neighbor.
