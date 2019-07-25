Ernest “Trey” Lewis III departed his life on July 5, 2019. His passing brought sadness to all that loved and knew him. “Trey” had a caring and fun spirit on everyone’s heart. “Trey” was a wonderful son, brother, uncle, cousin and friend. “Trey” was 26 years old.
Ernest Lee Lewis III was born March 8, 1993 to Diana Braziel and Ernest Lewis, Jr. in John Sealy Hospital in Galveston, Texas. Ernest attended College Park High School in The Woodlands, Texas where he played football and basketball.
Ernest confessed his life at an early age where he attended Mt. Gilead Baptist Church in La Marque, Texas under the hands of Pastor Michael Porter. In his spare time, Ernest enjoyed playing dominoes, spending time with his family and friends, watching movies and sports (his favorite sports team was the Dallas Cowboys) and listening to his music.
As he reaches the heavenly gates, Ernest will be greeted by his grandfather, Jurlius Braziel; his niece, De’Asia Biscoe; his stepmother, Debra Swendell; his uncle, David “Funk Lou” Lewis and his aunt, Carolyn Lee.
Ernest leaves to cherish his memory: his parents; his stepfather, Marvin White, Sr.; his two sisters, Constance Taylor (DiAndre) and Ollie Richardson; his brother, Alvin Sereal; his grandparents, Helen Braziel and Ernest Lee Lewis, Sr. and Artice Lewis; his four nieces, Miracle, Zariah, Samantha and Princess Tiana Rose; his nephews, Calvin; aunts, Debbie Freeman (John) and Marie Downey; uncles, Edward Lewis, Reverend Charles Lewis (Elizabeth) and Clifford Lewis (Cheryl) and a host of cousins, friends and loved ones.
A visitation will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 27, 2019 where the family will receive guests. The chapel service will follow at 1:00 p.m. Both events will take place at Mt. Gilead Baptist Church, 823 Texas Avenue in La Marque, TX 77568.
Professional services entrusted to the staff of Bay Area Funeral Directors. 409-933-4300. www.bayareafuneraldirectors.com. All memorials may be sent to the funeral home.
