Rogelio Santo Domingo Tubig, 66, of Galveston died Monday December 9, 2019 at Jennie Sealy Hospital in Galveston.
Funeral Mass is 10:00 a.m. Friday December 13, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Galveston. Burial will follow at Forest Lake Cemetery in Iloilo, Philippines. The family will receive visitors from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday December 12, 2019 at the Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston where a Rosary will be recited at 6:30 p.m.
Rogelio was born October 12, 1953 in Manila Philippines, the 2nd eldest of 5 siblings. He was of the catholic faith. Before moving to the U.S., Rogelio worked 10 years in Saudi Arabia and 8 years in Dubai before moving to New Jersey where he worked before settling in Galveston. He was employed at Shearn’s in the Moody Gardens Resort for more than 20 years where he was loved very much by Chef Urs and his many customers, many of whom he knew from his previous employment at the Galveston Yacht Club. In his leisure time Rogelio enjoyed traveling to the casinos and spending time with his wife and many friends.
Survivors include his beloved wife, Marilou Tubig; mother, Milagros Tubig and a brother, Roberto Tubig.
