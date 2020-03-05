Mary Lee Ellis, 73, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 1, 2020, at UTMB in Galveston, TX. Mary was born in Little Rock, Arkansas on January 9, 1947 but resided in Galveston, TX for most of her life. Mary was united in marriage with Jeffery Ellis in 1966. She worked for many years at Galveston Catholic School and then at the University of Texas Medical Branch Police Department, from where she retired. Mary was a devoted wife and mother, a loving sister, and a caring grandmother. She enjoyed family road trips, doing anything with her grandchildren, casino trips, baking for the UTMB Christmas cookie party, and family events and dinners.
Mary was preceded in death by her mother, Pearl Wilkins; sisters, Barbara Boren and Shirley Wilkins; nieces, Elizabeth Ann Wilkins, Kathy Beasley Woods, and Debbie Pepper; nephew, Thomas “Gene” Creel; and mother-in-law, Leola Balke Ellis.
She is survived by her husband, Jeff; her daughter, Jennifer and husband, Michael Puccetti; grandchildren: Peyton Gibson, Tyler Gibson, Dylan Puccetti; sister, Judy Herrington and husband, Charlie; brother, William D. Wilkins and wife, Mary; sisters-in-law, Camille Haglund and Kay Rekoff; brothers-in-law, Michael Ellis and wife Carol and Walter Ellis; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends.
Mary’s family will receive visitors beginning at 5:00 pm, Friday, March 6, 2020, at Malloy & Son Funeral Home. A rosary will begin at 6:30 pm, led by Deacon John Pistone.
Funeral Mass will be 9:30 am, Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Burial will follow the service at Galveston Memorial Park in Hitchcock.
Pallbearers will be William W. Wilkins, Dylan Puccetti, Hans Haglund, Hunter Haglund, Kenneth Coleman, and Christopher Pepper. Tyler Gibson will serve as an honorary pallbearer.
To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit Mary’s page at www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com.
