GALVESTON, TX — Freddie Lee Craven Hill was born September 9, 1934 in Galveston, Texas to Loma Noble.
Freddie attended public schools on the island and was a graduate of Central High School. She received aBachelor’s Degree in Chemistry from Prairie View A&M.
She began her career at The University of Texas Medical Branch in 1956 and retired after 41 years of service. Prior to her retirement, she worked in the Research Biochemistry Laboratory as a research chemist for many years.
Freddie was loyal to her family and friends. She had a giving heart and was willing to help others. Freddie had a passion for education. She enjoyed fishing and could be found on the pier fishing with friends. Freddie spent countless hours in her garden harvesting a variety of vegetables and was known for her hot peppers. She volunteered with the Gleanings from the Harvest (Galveston Food Bank) for over 10 years.
Freddie received her reward of eternal rest on December 24, 2020 at Kindred Hospital in Webster, Texas.
Freddie was preceded in death by her mom, Loma Noble, aunt, Eleanor Noble Gordon, and cousin, Thelma Gardner.
She leaves to cherish her memory: a son, David Hill (Sarah), cousins, Barbara Gardner Smith, Louis Gardner, and George Gardner, nieces, Renee Lander Ruff, Yyonne Joseph, and Susan Harris, nephews, Walter Romeo, Michael Romeo and Andre Romeo, devoted neighbor and friend, John Sinegal, family friend, Thomasine Allen, great nieces and nephews, a host of family members and friends. Graveside service will begin at 2:00 p.m. at Lakeview Cemetery, Galveston, TX.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.