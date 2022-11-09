GALVESTON, TX — Mass of a Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m.,on Saturday November 12, 2022 at Holy Rosary Catholic Church for Mary (Roberta) Thibodeaux-Berry, 79, who entered into Eternal Rest at her residence on October 30, 2022. The family request that visitation be observed from 9:30-10:30, followed by a Rosary.
Mary (Roberta) Berry was born September 14, 1943, to the late Shaffer, and Orelia Bonhomme Thibodeaux in Saint Martinville, La. Mary (Roberta) relocated to Galveston, Tx in the year of 1964. She would later meet the "Love of Her Life" Handy. They married in 1968 at Holy Rosary Catholic Church. This union blessed them with two sons, Keith M. Berry Sr., Jason D. Berry. Mary (Roberta) retired from John Sealy Hospital, after 27 Years of service as a Nurse's Aide. However, she continued her employment, for an additional 10 years with Home Health Services.
Unforgettable memories will be left with her sons Keith M. Berry Sr. Galveston, TX, and Jason D. (Janna Perez) Berry Webster, TX . Grandchildren Vonshae Thierry, Louisiana, Keith Berry Jr. Galveston,Tx. Lily Berry, and Danny Ginn, Webster, TX. Sister's Rosabell Daniels, Patti Harris, Josephine Hardy, Leonatine James, Martha Thibodeaux, and Rosemary Williams. Brother Joseph C Thibodeaux. Sister-in-law Susie Rougely. Devoted niece, Connie Anderson, Nephew Jesse "Jake" Brown Jr. A Host of nieces, and nephews. Mary (Robert) preceeded in death by her parents, Shaffer, and Orelia Bonhomme-Thibodeaux. Brothers, Furdy Thibodeaux, Whitney Thibodeaux, and Carlton Thibodeaux Sr.
