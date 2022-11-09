Mary Roberta Berry

GALVESTON, TX — Mass of a Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m.,on Saturday November 12, 2022 at Holy Rosary Catholic Church for Mary (Roberta) Thibodeaux-Berry, 79, who entered into Eternal Rest at her residence on October 30, 2022. The family request that visitation be observed from 9:30-10:30, followed by a Rosary.

Mary (Roberta) Berry was born September 14, 1943, to the late Shaffer, and Orelia Bonhomme Thibodeaux in Saint Martinville, La. Mary (Roberta) relocated to Galveston, Tx in the year of 1964. She would later meet the "Love of Her Life" Handy. They married in 1968 at Holy Rosary Catholic Church. This union blessed them with two sons, Keith M. Berry Sr., Jason D. Berry. Mary (Roberta) retired from John Sealy Hospital, after 27 Years of service as a Nurse's Aide. However, she continued her employment, for an additional 10 years with Home Health Services.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription