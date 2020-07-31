Funeral service for Thomas Alexander, Jr. will be held on Saturday, August 1, 2020 starting at 11:00am at Mary Queen Catholic Church in Friendswood, TX under the direction of Jeter Funeral Home.
Funeral service for Wilma Asemota will be held on Saturday, August 1, 2020 starting at 1:00pm at Rising Star Missionary Baptist Church in Texas City, TX.
Service for Carolyn Cooper will be held on Saturday, August 1, 2020 starting at1:00pm in the Chapel of Hayes Funeral Home.
Funeral service for Charles Ball will be held on Saturday, August 1, 2020 starting at 1:00pm at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery in Galveston, TX.
Funeral service for David Battise will be held on Saturday, August 1, 2020 starting at 11:00am at Word of Failth Christian Center, Baytown, TX under the direction of Frazier Funeral Home.
Funeral service for John Briscoe will be held on Saturday, August 1, 2020 starting at 11:00am in the Chapel of Carnes Funeral Home in Texas City, TX.
