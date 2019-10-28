Margaret Marie Mascorro was born on October 31, 1931 in Pumpkin Center, a small town right outside of Longview Texas. When she was eleven she and her family moved to Galveston, Texas. She would stay in Galveston until the fifties. In 1949 she met Jimmie Mascorro, they met, fell in love and then got married. In 1952 she accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior, not long after Jimmie did as well. They would leave Galveston to become missionaries in Mexico along with their adopted daughter Carol. They had another daughter Sheila JoAnn, then later adopted two sons Robert, Jimmy and daughter Deborah Lyn.
She had numerous jobs throughout her life, but the role she took most importantly was being a wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a great cook. After her grandson Derek was born she became known as MeMe to everyone that would ever meet her as that is what he called her.
If you met her you loved her. She had a giving soul. She loved her kids, she cherished her grandkids and they loved her beyond reason. She will always be alive in our memories and in our hearts.
Preceded in death by her parents, Henry & Beatrice Sheridan; Husband, Jimmie Mascorro; Multiple Siblings and Nanny.
She is survived by her sister, Janice Greensage; Children, Carol Estrada, Sheila & John Morse, Robert Mascorro, Jimmy & Angela Mascorro, Deborah & Brian Montague; Grandchildren, Lisa Estrada, Roger & Tish Lamb, Rhonda Lamb & Dustin Hicks, Stephen & Stephanie Mascorro, Robert & Aillet Mascorro, Joshua & Britnee Mascorro, Derek & Kayleigh Pelt, Aaren Pelt, Jimmy Mascorro, Jude Mascorro, Jon Mascorro; Great-Grandchildren, Jimmy Vaughan, Matthew & Anji Vaughan, Christopher Lamb, Dustin Powell, Megan Powell, Devin Powell, Alex Mascorro, Cheyenne Mascorro, Emily Mascorro, Noah Mascorro, Mason Mascorro. Great-Great-Grandchildren, Logan Vaughan, Lillian Vaughan. Along with many Nieces and Nephews.
A celebration of her life will be held 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at Calvary Crossroads Church, 3810 FM 646, Santa Fe, TX 77510.
