Beatrice (“Bea”) Frances Daniel, age 86, of League City, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family and friends on Wednesday, February 6, 2019.
Bea was born on October 13, 1932, to William and Mary (Stanton) Coakley in Queens, NY.
She moved with her family to New Orleans, LA, where she graduated from high school. In 1950, Bea married SSGT Glen Daniel (USAF) in La Marque, TX, and they moved to Burtonwood, England, and later Miami-Dade, FL, honoring duties of military service. In 1962, Bea became a widow at age 29. She was a longtime resident of the Miami-Dade community and later moved to Texas in 2005 to be near her daughters and grandchildren. Bea was an active member of Unity Bay Area Church and Order of the Eastern Star. She enjoyed reading, traveling, quality time with family and a good dessert.
She is survived by her daughters, Linda (Jay) Adamson of Lufkin, TX, and Denise (David) Whitton of Santa Fe, TX; grandchildren, Danny (Ashley) Whitton of Houston, TX, and Lindsey Rouse of Portland, OR; great-grandchildren, Peyton and Braydon Rouse and Riley and Benjamin Whitton. She was preceded in death by her parents and her loving husband, SSGT Glen Daniel.
A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, February 28th, at Butler’s Courtyard, 122 N Michigan Street, League City, TX. Inurnment of her cremated remains will be held at a later date at Palms Woodlawn Cemetery in Naranja, FL.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.