John Marcus "Marc" LeBlanc

GALVESTON, TX — John Marcus LeBlanc, son of Dr. and Mrs. Alvin LeBlanc, passed away Wednesday November 9th 2022 unexpectedly at his home. Known as Marc, he was born on June 12th, 1961 in Galveston Texas.
Marc grew up in Galveston and attended Sacred Heart Elementary School and O'Connell High School.
From a young age, Marc excelled in all areas of creativity including drawing, painting, sculpting, ceramics and photography.
Upon graduation from high school he enrolled in the School of Architecture at the University of Texas in Austin. He graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Architecture in 1984.
He moved back to Galveston and his first job was at the newly constructed Hope Arena. After a couple of years of work in Galveston he decided to pursue his dream of working in Europe to study European architecture.
Marc then moved to California to continuing his career in architecture. During this time he had many exciting opportunities one of which was working on the design team for the Star Wars film sets for Lucas Productions. He also had the opportunity to be involved of the design of many high profile homes in California and Utah. He continued his craft by participating in the design and construction of schools in the California public school system.
Marc spent 15 years in California, loving the landscape, the weather and people. Marc developed many friendships that he maintained throughout his years.
Marc moved back to the Galveston/Houston area when his father became ill to be near to his family and loved ones.
Marc has been the most caring son, brother, uncle and great uncle. He was always willing to lend a hand when anyone needed it and he always made sure that everyone felt loved and special. Marc created many beautiful works of art that he shared with his family and friends. Marc's creativity was recognized across the Houston area as he was commissioned to design many one of a kind works of art.
He is preceded in death by his father, Dr. Alvin LeBlanc.
He is survived by his mother, Mary LeBlanc, brother Alvin LeBlanc, wife Karen, brother Steven LeBlanc, wife Jolene, sister Mary LeBlanc, sister Karen LeBlanc, sister Margaret Freudenburg, husband Paul and 19 loving nieces and nephews and 11 great nieces and nephews.
Marc's family will receive visitor beginning at noon on Wednesday November 16th 2022 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Galveston Texas. A funeral mass will follow at 1 pm.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Galveston Arts.
