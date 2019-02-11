John Gregory George, Sr., 70, passed away on February 8, 2019 in Galveston, Texas surrounded by family. John was born May 15, 1948 at Barksdale Air Force Base in Shreveport, Louisiana. After graduating from Woodson High School in Fairfax, Virginia, John joined the United States Coast Guard. He was stationed in Galveston, TX where he met his future wife and love of his life, Carol Olivier. John and Carol married October 4, 1969 at St. Mary’s Cathedral in Galveston. They later moved to Virginia where John graduated from the University of Maryland with a bachelor’s degree in accounting and where their three children were born.
John is preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Irene George, and his sister, Pauline Easby-Smith.
He is survived by his wife Carol George; daughters Christy Tucker and Cindy Engel; son John G. George, Jr. and wife Erika; eight wonderful grandchildren: Diego, Baylee, Mateo, Anabel, Ellie, John III, Jeffrey and Victoria; sisters Gail Childs and husband Rob and Denise George; brother-in-law, Edmond J. Olivier and wife Sissy; and sister-in-law, E.D. Molina and wife, June.
John loved spending time with his grandkids and always had a surprise lollipop in his pocket waiting for them. John was an avid golfer, scuba diver, race car driver, and spent many years traveling the country taking his son motocross racing and attending gymnastics and cheerleading competitions with his daughters. John was well respected by all and was always willing to lend a helping hand. John took organization to the next level and was known for having a first-class setup. At work, John’s work ethic was unmatched and he never lost sight of his values. Colleagues knew John spoke from a position of fairness, and whether you agreed or not, you walked away respecting his position. The examples he set at home and at work will live on through his family and the many people he mentored through his long career in law firm management.
John and Carol moved back to the island in 2014 where they felt most at home. They would have celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary this fall. John’s family was his greatest joy and his legacy will live on through his children and grandchildren.
John’s family will receive visitors beginning at 6:00 pm, Wednesday, February 13, at Malloy & Son Funeral Home. The playing of TAPS and a flag folding ceremony will begin at 8:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorials be made to the Wounded Warrior Project or a cancer research foundation of your choice.
