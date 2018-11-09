May
Funeral services for Norma May will be held at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Fry & Gibbs Funeral Home.
McClain
Graveside services for Mary McClain will be held at 1 p.m. at Grace Memorial Cemetery.
Tillman
Services for Rev. Freddie Tillman Sr. will be held at 11 a.m. at St John Baptist Church under the direction of Fields Johnson Family Mortuary.
Mullins
Services for Jeffery Mullins Jr. will be held at 1 p.m. at St John Baptist Church under the direction of Fields Johnson Family Mortuary.
Kimberly
Funeral services for Belinda Kimberly will be held at 10 a.m. in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home.
Battistoni
Funeral services for Orlando Battistoni will be held at 11 a.m. at the John Mitchell Lodge, 5826 Delaney Rd. in Hitchcock.
Trammell
Funeral services for Carol Trammell will be held at 2 p.m. at Conroe Memorial Park Cemetery in Conroe.
Sherwood
Celebration of life services for William Sherwood will be held at 2 p.m. at his home in Friendswood, TX. RSVP: Liz Bolton at: ebolton85@gmail.com.
Garcia
Celebration of life for Dan Garcia will be held at 4 p.m. at the Meridian Senior Living, 2228 Seawall Blvd.
Jackson
Memorial services for Sylvester Jackson III will be held at 2 p.m. at Mt. Olivet Baptist Church under the direction of Hayes Funeral Home.
