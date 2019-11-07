Funeral services for George Darras IV will be held today at Emken-Linton Funeral Home. Visitation from 4-6 p.m. with funeral services to follow at 6:00 p.m.

Funeral services for Sandra Ruda will be held today at 10 a.m. in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery.

