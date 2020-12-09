TEXAS CITY — Karla Yvette Ritell, 53, departed this life on November 29, 2020, at HCA Mainland Medical Center in Texas City, TX.
Karla’s family will celebrate her life on Friday, December 11, 2020, beginning with a visitation at 10 AM followed by funeral service at 12:00 PM at Bible Way Baptist Church with Rev Charles Donely officiating. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery CDC guideline of masks and social distancing is required with limited seating.
Karla leaves to cherish memories of her life with her parents, Carol Bacon Ritell and Nelson Ritell: her son, Rayshard Ritell (Samantha); grandchildren, Talia and Rayna Ritell; sister, Shaunda Ritell Lynch (Omar); and her grandmother, Rita Ritell; and a host of uncles aunts, cousins, other relatives and friends.
See full obit and share words of condolences at: www.fieldsjohnson.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.