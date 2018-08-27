A much loved, husband, father and brother, Patric Corcoran, 76 of Texas City, Texas passed away peacefully at his home August 23, 2018 with wife and family by his side.
Pat was born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on April 9, 1942 and resided for the past 30 years in Texas City, Texas. He was a US Navy veteran, a member of The American Legion Post 89 and a process operator at Sterling Chemicals until his retirement.
Pat is survived by his wife of 19 years, Dolores Avalos-Corcoran; sons, Brian Auker (Marla) of California, Roger Corcoran (Windy) and Dwayne Corcoran (Regina), daughter, Tina Corcoran; sisters, Ann Corcoran (Wes), Ginger (John), daughter in law, Juanda Rainwater (Don), mother in law, Elvira Avalos, In-laws, Honda Garza (Rick), Monico Avalos (Lori), Rosie Wise ( Brian) and Orlando Avalos (Nancy). He is also survived by dear friends, Ann Peek and Larry & Sheryl Edwards of Alabama, along with numerous grandchildren, great- grandchildren, nephews and nieces.
Pat was preceded in death by his father, Patric R. Corcoran; mother, Genevieve McCurley; brother, Mike Corcoran and son Kevin G. Auker.
A private memorial for the family will be held.
