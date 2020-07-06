Isaac Semont, Jr. departed this life June 29, 2020, at UTMB. He was born July 4, 1937, to Isaac, Sr. and Mary Hays Semont in Houston, Texas. Isaac graduated from Jack Yates High School. He worked for many years at Clary‘s Restaurant, and retired from Lipton Tea, Clear Creek I.S.D. and Perry YMCA. Isaac was a faithful member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Dickinson, TX.
Isaac was preceded in death by his parents. He leaves to mourn his passing a loving and adoring wife, Carolyn Semont; daughters, Kimberly Semont, Michele Mouton, Andrea Brown and Essence Phillips; sons, Isaac D. Semont, Terrence Toliver (Sandra), Derrick Muhammad, and William Anderson, Jr. (Pamela); grandchildren, Andrea Motley, Tyler Semont, JuJuan Mouton and a host of great-grandchildren.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, July 9, 2020 from 1:00 to 5:00 P.M. at Fields-Johnson Mortuary. Graveside service will be Friday, July 10, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at Forest Park East Cemetery, with Pastor Amos Sowell officiating.
Read complete obit and sign his guestbook at www.fieldsjohnson.com
