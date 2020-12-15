GALVESTON — Wesley Marion Dover Jr., 81, of Galveston passed away peacefully the morning of December 6, 2020, at his home surrounded by family. Memorial services are 11:00 am Saturday January 9, 2021 at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston.
Wesley was born July 6, 1939 in Galveston, Texas, to Wesley Marion Dover Sr. and Mary Edelene Silvernail. He lived his entire life in Galveston and gave true meaning to being a BOI (Born on Island).
Wesley spent a great deal of time on the beach, from working at his family's floats and chairs business at Murdock's Beach House, to being a lifeguard, and his favorite activity in the world, fishing. He graduated from Ball High School class of 1958. In 1961, Wesley joined the Navy where he received Aviation Electronics Technical training and served as an Electrics Technician in Okinawa until 1965. After his service, he applied the skills he learned in technical communication in his work with Southwestern Bell Telephone Company, now known as AT&T, as a lineman and installer. After 27 years of service with the phone company, he retired. A few years later, went back into the workforce as a Toll Booth Operator at the San Luis Pass for Galveston County Road District #1.
Wesley was a kind and caring man who took great interest in his friends, his neighbors, and most importantly his family. He enjoyed riding his bike around his neighborhood to visit with his neighbors, watching all the old westerns on TV, listening to the fishing news on the radio, and especially fishing both off shore and on a pier when the tide and weather permitted. He was a lifetime member of St. Patrick church in Galveston, a member of the Knights of Columbus Council #787 and the Telephone Pioneers.
Wesley is preceded in death by his parents, his sister Stephanie Windham, of San Antonio; his brother-in-law Roger Lauren Behr, of Colorado; his Nephew/Godson Glenn Behr, of Austin; his mother-in-law Doris Dorsett, of Galveston; his brother-in-law William (Tim) Dorsett, of Beaumont.
He is survived by and will be dearly missed by his wife of 32 years Elizabeth (Suzie) Dover, his loving daughters, Barbara Dover Norris and her husband Austin Norris, of Dickinson and Marian Elizabeth Dover Padilla and husband Jesus Padilla, of Fate; his son Wesley Marion Dover III (Trey), of Galveston; he is known adoringly as Hobby to his grandchildren Ryan, Sofia, and Asher Padilla. He will greatly be missed by his sisters Barbara Lea Dover (Sr. Adrian), of Houston; Sandra Behr, of Austin; sister in law, Frankie Webb and her husband Kevin of Rowlett, and brother in law, Gary Dorsett of Ohio. He is also survived by nephews Bryan Behr (Michelle), John Windham (Heather), and Kyle Webb (Danielle), nieces Tammy Akers (Patrick) and Kelley Tarrant (Jonathan) as well as several great nieces and nephews.
