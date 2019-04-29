Maradeo
Memorial services with military honors for Richard Maradeo will be held today at 10 a.m. at Carnes Funeral Home in Texas City. Burial will follow at Houston National Cemetery.
Murdoch
Funeral services for April Murdoch will be held today at 11 a.m. at Freedom Fellowship Pearland Church, 1201 N. Main in Pearland under the direction of Scott Funeral Home.
Anderson
Visitation services for Lynda Anderson will be held today from 6-8 p.m. at James Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque.
