April 15, 1930 - October 18, 2019

Mrs. Peggy Andrews, 89, passed away Friday, October 18, 2019. Mrs. Andrews was born April 15, 1930 in Opelousas, Louisiana.

A funeral service for Mrs. Andrews will be held Saturday, November, 2, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at Greater Mt. Carmel Baptist Church in League City, with a visitation beginning at 12:00 p.m. Pastor M. N. Guillory will officiate the funeral service.

