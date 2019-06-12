Celebration of life services for Betty Dotson will be held today beginning with a visitation at 10 a.m. and service at 11 a.m. at Live Oak Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery under the direction of Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary.
