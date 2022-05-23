SANTA FE — Mr. James Arnold Burch passed from this life Saturday morning, May 21, 2022, surrounded by his loving family in Texas City.
James was born November 7, 1941, in Winnfield, Louisiana. He graduated from Texas City High School in 1960 and enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in June of 1960. He proudly served his country for 6 years. After serving in the Air Force, he began working for El Paso Natural Gas in Dumas, TX and later for Union Carbide/Dow in Texas City, TX for over 25 years. He owned and operated Burch A/C and Heating for over 50 years. He also refereed high school football for 30 years. If he wasn't working or with his family, he was in his boat fishing, camping with his wife, Susan, or at the deer lease with his son, grandkids, and son-in-law. He was a loving husband to his wife, Susan for over 47 years, they were always together. He was a wonderful Dad, PawPaw, and Great Grandpa, always there for anything his kids or grandkids needed.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Arnold Roy and Lurlina Avert (Walker) Burch; brothers, Jerry Malone and Lloyd Burch; sister, Geraldine Burch; aunt and uncle, Edith and W.T. Hammock; mother-in-law, Evelyn Whearley.
Survivors include his loving wife of nearly 48 years, Susan Burch; son, Jim Burch and wife, Laura; daughters, Lauri Arnold and husband, Conrad, Sheri Tisdel, Rachael Renz and husband, Jason; father-in-law, J.B. Whearley; sister-in-law, Donna Kellow and husband, Ray; cousins, Linda Gibson, Pat Walker and wife, Cindy; grandchildren, Colby, Ashley, Hunter, Reese, Daniel, Kaitlyn, Lucas, Andrea, Randy, Samantha, Josh; 11 great grandchildren.
Visitation with the family will be from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. with funeral services beginning at 12:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 25, 2022, in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, with Pastor Kevin Garber officiating. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.