Gayla May Oppermann York went home to Jesus on February 12, 2021 at age 75 in New Braunfels, Texas. Gayla was born to Carol and Caroline Oppermann on February 2,1946, at St. Mary's Hospital in Galveston, Texas, where she grew up and spent most of her life.
Gayla will be remembered for her contagious laughter, her love for life, as well as for being an avid artist who loved to paint. When Gayla was young she rode her bike all over the island with her friends, and when she got older she cruised the Seawall in her '67 Mustang. Gayla was saved in 2011 and immediately started a 4-year discipleship program and attended weekly Sunday School at Moody Methodist Church in Galveston, where she was also an alternate teacher. She met her husband, Robert "Bob" York, in the same Bible Study class and they married in July 2015. Gayla held an unwavering faith in God which she shared with those around her.
Gayla is survived by her sisters, Karen Rabe and Debbie Phillips (Scott); her two daughters, Joan Kelli White and Stacy Akerholm Kramer (Jerry); her grandchildren, Kristy (Doug), Nina (Chris), Blaise and John (Ari); her great-grandson, Davin; many nieces and nephews; and her husband, Robert York, and his five adult children and 48 descendants.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Love for the Least, P.O. Box 15579, Colorado Spring CO 80935, www.LovefortheLeast.org, for the orphans at Samaritan Village Orphanage in Arusha, Tanzania.
The Funeral Service and Mass of the Resurrection will be held at Malloy & Son Funeral Home on Broadway, Tuesday, February 23, at 1 p.m. with visitation starting at noon. Burial will follow the service at Galveston Memorial Park in Hitchcock.
"I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again and will take you to myself, that where I am you may be also." John 14:3
To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit Gayla's page at www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com.
