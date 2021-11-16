PORTER — Mr. Fred Herzog passed from this life Saturday morning, November 13, 2021, in Porter.
Fred was born on November 4, 1929 in Galveston where he would later meeting, Neva, the woman that was to become his wife while working as a lifeguard. They later moved to Santa Fe where the spent many years raising a family. Mr. Herzog worked as a plant supervisor for Monsanto for 38 years. He was a member of the Experimental Aircraft Association, the Santa FE Zoning Committee and the Civil Air Patrol and enjoyed flying, shrimping and gardening and yard work.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Frederick Lusid Herzog, Jr. and Margaret Mary (Reed) Herzog; wife, Neva Dell (Rushing) Herzog; brother, John Thomas Herzog; sister, Lois Bergeron.
Survivors include his sons, Rick Herzog and wife, Tina, Curt Herzog and wife, Sharyn, Eric Herzog and wife, Toby; daughter, Sherry Verret and husband, Drew; brother-in-law, Souverne Rushing and wife, Audrey; grandchildren, Chris Verret (Jessica), Justin Verret, Emily Braziel (David), Rcky Heraog, Shanna Redwine (Tobin), Eric Herzog (Heather), Amanda Pearson (Jasper); great grandchildren, Jacob, Matthew, Catherine, Alexis, Luke, Jane, Alice Neva, Everett, Thomas, Eli, Owen, J.T., Ava Dell, Olivia; numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation with the family will be from 10:00 — 11:00 a.m. with funeral services beginning at 11:00 Thursday, November 18, 2021, in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, with Deacon Carlin Walters officiating. Interment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be David Braziel, Eric Herzog, Rick Herzog, Jasper Pearson, Tobin Redwine, Chris Verret and Justin Verret.
Memorials in the form of donations may be made in Fred’s name to Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
