GALVESTON, TX — Deacon Charles Ray Cartwright, 82, of Galveston, received the call from labor to reward on April 5, 2022, at his residence. Born in Galveston, Texas to Ross Cartwright and Rosa Lee Kelly Cartwright on April 30, 1939, Deacon Cartwright was a lifelong resident of Galveston. He attended Galveston Public Schools, graduating from Central High School with the class of 1957.
He enlisted in the United States Army and made a career of serving his country. He retired from the army and went on to work for the United States Post Office. He gave his life to the Lord at an early age and was a dedicated member of Greater Mt. Calvary Baptist Church. There he loved to attend services and hear the preached word of God. He enjoyed being a blessing to the tenants of his rental properties. He was known to be a good man in the community.
Preceded in death by his parents; wife, Gloria Cartwright; daughters, Angela Cartwright, Alexis Cartwright; 2 sisters: 1 brother.
Survivors include his daughter, Irene Branch; grandchildren, Daunjanae Walker, Parphenia Cartwright, Sir Christian Cartwright, Jaron Harris; great-grandson he was raising as his son, Kingston Walker; sister, Rosella C. Young; devoted friend, Earline Cartwright, and nieces, nephews extended family and friends.
On Saturday April 23, 2022, a visitation will be held at 9:00 a.m. followed by a funeral service at 10:00 a.m. both at Gr. Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, 5202 Avenue K, Galveston, Rev. Timothy Allen, Sr., officiating minister. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery in Galveston, Texas. Due to COVID guidelines, wearing a face mask and social distancing are required.
